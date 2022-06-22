Hunter Vela, a 14-year-old cancer patient, is the beneficiary of a fundraiser that will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the Eyes on Me Barber College, 223 Earl Garrett St. Anyone who donates any amount on the day of the fundraiser will receive a free haircut. Direct donations will also be accepted, and refreshments will be available during the fundraiser.
Hunter Vela, whose family is from Kerrville, is a 14-year-old who suffers from complications with Lymphoma cancer, and he has been in the hospital since February. While he has beaten the cancer, other complications have set in, resulting in the removal of his stomach and most of his intestines.
He is stabilized now, according to Olivia Vela, his grandmother, but Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth is still treating him daily. His parents, Karen and Tony Vela, stay at the Ronald McDonald house next to the hospital.
