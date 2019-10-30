A 33-year-old San Antonio man was given a chance to avoid a felony conviction after he pleaded guilty to conspiring to forge more than $15,000 in checks last year.
Luis Salinas III, who pleaded guilty to organized criminal activity and forgery of a financial instrument, was released from the county jail on Friday after 198th District Judge Melvin "Rex" Emerson sentenced him to two probation terms totaling five years. If Salinas violates probation, he could be convicted of two felonies and sentenced to as much as 10 years in prison and two years in state jail.
According to court records, Emerson fined Salinas $2,000 and ordered him to pay almost $3,000 restitution. Salinas also was ordered to pay $731.25 for his court-appointed attorney, Brett Ferguson.
Two of Salinas's codefendants, James Ivan Rone III, a homeless man, and Abel Andrew Vara of San Antonio were sentenced earlier this year. Rone was sentenced to 25 years in prison and Vara received 10 years adjudication probation. Another man, Matthew Settles also was named as a co-conspirator, but it wasn't immediately clear whether charges are being pursued against him.
The office of 198th District Attorney Scott Monroe prosecuted the cases.
