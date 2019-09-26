Peterson Health Foundation is the beneficiary of the Swing Against Breast Cancer Charity Golf Tournament set for Oct. 2 at Comanche Trace.
The focus of this charity event is to raise funds that will assist, through the Peterson Health Foundation, women and men going through breast cancer treatment with the significant, non-covered expenses they encounter.
One hundred percent of the money raised from the event will remain locally. Accepting the check on behalf of the golf tournament committee is Antoinette Syring.
