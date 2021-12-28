A 55-year-old San Antonio man accused by a Kerr County grand jury of six counts of child sexual abuse has been jailed in Kerrville, about two months after after he was released on $50,000 in personal recognizance bonds.

Eric Gaulke, arrested in June after an investigation by the Kerrville Police Department and the Texas Attorney General's Office, is accused in indictments of engaging in various sex acts with a girl younger than 17, and each of his charges is punishable by 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

