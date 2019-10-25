Two women, including a Kerr County felon, were in the county jail Thursday on accusations of possessing methamphetamine and traveling in a stolen U-Haul truck.
About 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, officers with the Kerrville Police Department responded to a convenience store in the 500 block of Sidney Baker St. for a report of a loud argument. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the two dispuntants, identified as Sheppard resident Catherine Bellmore and Chastity Neugent of Kerrville or Hunt, who were traveling together in a U-Haul truck. Police diffused the situation, and the women went on their way.
“After releasing the two from the scene, KPD dispatch got a return on the license plate on the U-Haul, indicating the vehicle was reported stolen out of San Antonio,” said KPD Sgt. Jonathan Lamb in an email. “Officers went after the truck and located it stopped at another convenience store in the 800 block of Sidney Baker.”
Lamb said officers discovered Bellmore had entered into a one-day rental agreement for the truck on Sept. 21 and had never returned the vehicle.
“Both Bellmore and Neugent denied knowing the truck was reported stolen, stating they believed a third party was paying for the rental,” Lamb said in the email.
Officers searched the truck and found a glass pipe containing methamphetamine residue, and the women were found to be in possession of assorted meth paraphernalia, such as pipes and syringes, according to Lamb. Pipes and syringes were found in both their luggage during a search at the jail during the booking process, he said.
Neugent was indicted in June on a felony drug possession charge, having been accused by Kerrville Police of possessing less than 1 gram of meth on April 20. A Travis County felony court convicted her of forgery and vehicle theft in 2005, according to county records.
Bellmore has been convicted of misdemeanor theft fives times in various jurisdictions since 2003, the most recent of which was 2014, according to state records. She also has been convicted of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
