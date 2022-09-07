Schreiner University’s official enrollment for fall 2022 is 1,193, an increase of 8.2% over last fall, according to university President Charlie McCormick. Of that total, 372 students are first time freshmen, an increase of 48% over last year’s incoming class and a record number of incoming freshmen for the university.
“Demographics tell us college-bound students have decreased dramatically in the past several years, with more decreases set to occur over the next decade,” McCormick said. “The causes of these decreases are many. Certainly the pandemic contributed to this trend, but even more impactful has been the dramatic decline in birth rates that began in 2008-2009. But in the midst of these realities, Schreiner recruited the largest first-year class in its history. This sort of success does not happen because of the efforts of a single person or a single initiative, but instead because everyone at the institution is committed to making Schreiner education one of the best educational experiences in the state.”
