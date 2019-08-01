FIRST DAY OF PRACTICE FOR OUR LADY OF THE HILLS
Our Lady of the Hills kicked off its first practice of the Texas six-man season on Thursday morning.
At one point in practice, OLH head coach Chris Ramirez guided his players through defensive backpedalling drills as the team prepped for its Aug. 30 season opener.
