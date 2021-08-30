A 36-year-old Kerrville woman jailed 20 times in Kerr County since 2005 was sentenced to nine years in prison for dealing methamphetamine and bail jumping after she’d been given multiple chances to avoid prison and get drug-addiction treatment.
Ruby Irene Perez, also known as Refugia Irene Mata, appeared in an internet hearing with 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr. on Aug. 20 and admitted to violating probation by testing positive for meth in November and December, failing to report to her probation officer in January, failing to pay $400 of her $478 in court costs, being delinquent in monthly probation payments in the amount of $1,854, failing to pay any of the $1,025 for her court-appointed attorney, failing to pay $27 of her $50 Crime Stoppers fee, failing to file a statement of income and expenses, failing to pay $38.28 in restitution, failing to submit to drug testing in December and January, failing to pay for $287 in drug tests and being unsuccessfully discharged from Creekview Counseling by failing to abide by all the rules and regulations of the continuum of care treatment program there.
