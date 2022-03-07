Bill Beal, left, and Walt Little operate a ham radio at the new emergency operation center, at the River Star Park next to the Hill Country Youth Event Center on Texas 27. There will be a four-Saturday class for those wishing to obtain their ham radio license, starting April 9.
A ham radio license course will be offered through the Hill Country Amateur Radio Club and will allow those who get the license the opportunity to talk to the world through their radio. The course will take four consecutive Saturdays in April.
The class will be taught by Dale Gaudier, who holds an Extra Class amateur radio license and has more than 54 years of experience as a ham radio operator. He is also a registered instructor and licensed examiner.
