Masons honor Center Point resident

At the presentation of the Community Builder Award are, from left, Master of Rising Star Lodge No. 429 David Bruton, Bella Richards, Landry Richards, Harrison Richards, Read Richards, Ben Richards, recipient Kristi Richards and Robert Riley, member of Rising Star Lodge and the Community Builder Award chairman.
CENTER POINT — Rising Star Lodge No. 429 in Center Point presented its Community Builder Award to Kristi Neal Richards on Feb. 26.
The award allows the lodge to formally recognize “outstanding non-Masons who have distinguished themselves through their service to the community, local and state governments, places of worship or to humanity at large,” according to Robert Riley, a member of the Rising Star Lodge and the Community Builder Award chairman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.