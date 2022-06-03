Members of the Kerrville Cohort, created by the H.E. Butt Foundation, met in person in Kerrville for the first time since they were formed in September 2021. Members come together to train in goal-setting, organizational skills and networking. The participants are, from left, Edna Vandiver, Christian Women’s Job Corps; Ann Buck, executive director of Christian Women’s Job Corps; Misty Kothe, Families and Literacy; Beth Palmer, Light on the Hill at Mt. Wesley; Brenda Fudge, New Hope Counseling Center; and Dana Williams, director of community engagement with H.E. Butt Foundation. (Courtesy photo)
Four local nonprofits have finished their months-long, capacity-building cohort with the H.E. Butt Foundation, meeting at the foundation’s Kerrville office at 719 Earl Garrett St. The four nonprofits are New Hope Counseling Center, Christian Women’s Job Corps, Light on the Hill at Mt. Wesley and Families and Literacy.
