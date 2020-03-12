Homegrown tomatoes are the topic for Saturday’s “Gardening 101” program at the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, 505 Water St.
The public is invited to attend the free program at 10:30 a.m. in the library meeting room.
Connie Townsend, a Master Gardener with the Hill Country Master Gardeners, will give the program on the history of the tomato, starting your own seedlings and the varieties that do well in this area.
Townsend also will provide tips for success in tomato gardening.
The “Gardening 101” series is a one-hour program touching on different topics and is offered each month at the library. No registration is required.
For more information, contact the library reference desk at 830-258-1274.
