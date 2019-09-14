Motorcyclists will converge on Kerrville this month for a “Run For the Wall” reunion, which will include meals and rides around the Hill Country.
The riders, who are undertaking a 10-day journey from California to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., will meet at the Y.O. Ranch Hotel and Conference Center from Sept. 20-22.
Activities will kick off Sept. 20 with a 9 a.m. POW/MIA flag-raising ceremony at the hotel, 2033 Sidney Baker St. Riders may register for the event starting at 9:15 a.m.
More activities and rides are planned for the next two days, including breakfasts and evening dinners that are free or provided for a small donation. People do not have to be motorcyclists to participate, according to a factsheet from the group.
The goal of the event, according to the organization’s website, is “To promote healing among ALL veterans and their families and friends, to call for an accounting of all Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action (POW/MIA), to honor the memory of those Killed in Action (KIA) from all wars, and to support our military personnel all over the world.”
For more information about this event, visit https://rftw.us or contact Roger Mead at meadroger94@hotmail.com.
