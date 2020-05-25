A 22-year-old Kerrville man was jailed following accusations he possessed methamphetamine.
About 10 p.m. May 17, Kerrvillle police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Junction Highway after someone reported an assault, said Kerrville Police Department spokesman Chuck Bocock. Officers found a man and woman in a parked vehicle in the 500 block of Lucille.
“During the course of the investigation, drug paraphernalia was noted, which led to a probable cause search of the vehicle,” Bocock said in an email. “The search resulted in a small amount of a crystallized substance being located on the male. The substance tested a presumptive positive for methamphetamine.”
The man was arrested, and although he claimed she had assaulted him, he did not want to pursue a charge, Bocock said.
The man, Isaac Roy Louis Hawkins, was booked on May 18 and was in jail as of May 22 on bonds totaling $35,000. He had warrants for his arrest for three outstanding misdemeanor charges: resisting arrest, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and interfering with an emergency call. Police recommended further charges of possessing drug paraphernalia and possessing less than 1 gram of meth, the latter of which is a state jail felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.