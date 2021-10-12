Kerr County is still lagging behind the state and national vaccination rates. The total number of vaccinations in the county is consistently rising each week by at least 200, but is still lower than the Texas rate of 15.1 million at 51.9% and the national rate of 187 million at 56.8%.
Currently, Kerr County reports that single dose vaccinations stands at 26,070 (50.75%), up by 80 since Friday, Oct. 8 and the fully vaccinated totals 22,907 (44.60%), an increase of 112.
