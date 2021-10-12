COVID-19 numbers slowly decreasing, but not fast enough, says Kerr County officials

Kerr County is still lagging behind the state and national vaccination rates. The total number of vaccinations in the county is consistently rising each week by at least 200, but is still lower than the Texas rate of 15.1 million at 51.9% and the national rate of 187 million at 56.8%.

Currently, Kerr County reports that single dose vaccinations stands at 26,070 (50.75%), up by 80 since Friday, Oct. 8 and the fully vaccinated totals 22,907 (44.60%), an increase of 112.

 

 Courtesy

Kerr County is still lagging behind the state and national vaccination rates. The total number of vaccinations in the county is consistently rising each week by at least 200, but is still lower than the Texas rate of 15.1 million at 51.9% and the national rate of 187 million at 56.8%.

Currently, Kerr County reports that single dose vaccinations stands at 26,070 (50.75%), up by 80 since Friday, Oct. 8 and the fully vaccinated totals 22,907 (44.60%), an increase of 112.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.