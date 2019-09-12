A 21-year-old Bandera man recently was in the county jail briefly after being accused of leading police on a vehicle chase after he was identified as a wanted man.
According to police, Nathaniel Jonathan Jannell was driving a white Ford Focus in the 2900 block of Texas 173 on Aug. 28 when he was stopped by a Kerrville officer on a suspected traffic violation.
As the officer approached, he recognized Jannell as a man with two outstanding felony warrants. Jannell was asked to place his hands on the steering wheel for safety, and he did not comply, instead accelerating and driving away, according to KPD spokeswoman Mary Krebs.
Jannell was pursued into Bandera County, where he stopped near the 7200 block of Texas 173, slowed the vehicle to the north side of the road and jumped from the moving vehicle, Krebs said.
Jannell fled on foot and concealed himself in a highly wooded area, but he was apprehended by Bandera County sheriff’s deputies, she said.
Police found him in possession of a penalty group 1 controlled substance — cocaine, methamphetamine or heroin — according to jail records.
Jannell was jailed on accusations of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm, evidence tampering and tampering with identification numbers on personal property — all felonies.
Jannell was released the following day on $35,000 in bonds.
Two years ago, Jannell was convicted of possessing less than 1 gram of meth. He received a jail sentence of time served, was ordered to pay $1,547.25 in fines and restitution to the court, mostly for his court-appointed attorney.
