With less than two weeks before Christmas, there is no excuse to procrastinate for those holiday gifts, especially in and around Kerrville, where gift givers can find something unique for a friend, a loved one or someone who just needs to be spoiled. From a simple charm produced by a legendary craftsman to an airplane made right here in Kerrville, there are gifts to be found that say Hill Country.
We took a quick drive around town and found some interesting items that might look nice under the Christmas Tree, or in a hangar.
CAILLOUX THEATER SEASON TICKETS
For the person who appreciates experiences, consider tickets to the Cailloux Theater. Whether they enjoy the opera or rockabilly, King Lear or Agatha Christie, a gift certificate will bring fond memories all year long. For more information, visit www.CaillouxTheater.com or call 830-896-9393
JAMES AVERY CHARMS
™숰For the french fry lover on your list, consider an Enamel Whataburger French Fry Charm for $82 from James Avery. The family-owned jeweler, located in Kerrville since 1954, offers finely crafted jewelry for women and men sure to bring a sparkle to your loved one’s eye on Christmas morning.
FLOWBEE HAIRCUTTING SUPER TOOL
Tuck a Flowbee under the tree and everyone can get a haircut for the festivities. Still manufactured in Kerrville, the haircutting system cuts hair evenly and trims it precisely for $89.95. The results are a refreshing vacuum haircut.
NATURE BLINDS HUNTING BLIND
With some of the most realistic hunting blinds on the market, Nature Blinds offers a product made here in Kerrville that will be appreciated by the hunter on your list. These blinds are often disguised as tree trunks and offer one of the most realistic hunting blinds on the market. Visit www.natureblinds.com or call 833-933-2275.
SCHREINER UNIVERSITY SWEATSHIRT
Grab a sweatshirt, T-shirt and ballcap for your favorite college enthusiast at the local Schreiner University Bookstore at the university, 2100 Memorial Blvd. Go Mountaineers!
BLUE OAK TRADING CO. ANYTHING
One for you, two for them. You are sure to find most everything on your list at Blue Oak Trading Co. Choose from a wide variety of gifts ideas at a Hill Country Boutique and also online. For more information, visit 1834 Junction Highway or online at www.botc.shop.
DRAGONFLY FURNITURE TABLES
Dante Piccirilli grew up in a small village south of Rome, Italy, where he learned to build handcrafted wood furniture as a child. Today, he and his wife, Brenda, and their family call Kerrville home, and everything they sell is custom made on site. Piccirilli can build you a piece of furniture from a drawing or photo; prices vary depending on the piece.
For more information, visit 604B Junction Highway or online at http://dragonflyhandcraftedfurniture.com.
JDS Leather Co.
Belts and bracelets
Jack Thorn and his family are native to Kerrville and owners of JDS Leather Co, custom makers of boots and leather goods. Thorn began honing his craft at the age of five and has been making custom leather goods locally for over 20 years. Leathermaker Susan Thorn says the hottest item this season is the leather dog ornaments. “People love to come in and tell me stories about their pets,” said Thorn. She takes the details she gathers from customers and uses her design skills to capture the essence of the furry four-legged friends. For more information visit the Thorns at 202 Mack Hollimon or call 830-896-4303
5 Points Antiques Gifts & Collectables
Wagon
For the fan of the musical “Oklahoma”, proprietor Wayne O’Bryant has the perfect surrey with fringe on top for $3,800. Rustic wagons ranging from $1,00-$4,200 make great ranch decor according to O’Bryant who has been in business for 25 years. “Some people don’t know I have antiques,” said O’Bryant. “They think I just sell wagons.” His vast collection of antiques inside his store is sure to have something that will please the pickiest of relatives. For more information visit 300 Junction Highway or call 830-257-8424
Mooney Aviation
If made in Kerrville is a top priority and money is no object you can find used Mooney aircraft online for $15,000- $800,000. Known for their quality single- engine piston powered aircraft, Mooney is the luxury brand when it comes to private aviation. If you are willing to travel to Spring Branch, Texas. you can pick up a 1984 Mooney M20K 231 with a recent engine overhaul for $114,00 and be back in time to wrap it.
Lamp & Shades
Lamp
You might want to prepare for a broken lamp this holiday and stock up at Lamp & Shade in Ingram. Owners Johanna and Wright Roussell have called Kerrville home for 30 years when they fell in love with the Hill Country on vacation. They have a wide variety of items from custom made lamp shades to dishes and decorative home decor that make excellent holiday gifts.
Clint Orms Engravers and Silversmiths
Bracelet and belt buckles
If you visit Clint Orms Engravers and Silversmiths peak in the back room and you might think you saw one of Santa’s Elves working on a belt buckle or bracelet. The craftsmanship and attention to detail in every piece of the Texas inspired silver, gold and precious stone is handcrafted on site by skilled artisans. “If you can imagine it,” said Vicki McComb. “We can probably design it.”
For more information visit 229B Old Ingram Loop or call 830-367-7949
