The A. C. Schreiner house on Water Street next to the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library is about to get a major facelift with renovations and construction undertaken by the city of Kerrville in partnership with the Heart of the Hills Heritage Center. Construction is scheduled for mid-spring.
The city of Kerrville is bringing forward plans to begin the reconstruction of the A.C. Schreiner House, which was donated to the city in 2015 and turn it into the Heart of the Hills Heritage Center. The center is listed as one of the goals of the Kerrville 2050 Plan.
Presented to the city council on Tuesday by Stuart Barron, executive director of public works and engineering, the plans are in the final stages of preparation, he said, pending approval of the council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.