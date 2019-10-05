Residents recently planted trees throughout Kerrville as part of an event sponsored by 4-H and a business.
Participants included members of seven Kerr County 4-H clubs and Mossy Oak Properties of Texas-Hill Country Group.
“One of the tenets of Mossy Oak is to leave the land and its resources better than we found them,” said Rick Fairchild, ranch broker and owner of the Mossy Oak Properties of Texas, in a press release. “The trees we plant today will provide shade and cover for wildlife and generations of Hill Country residents.”
Participants had breakfast, attended a two-hour training session and planted trees around town on Sept. 28.
Jennifer Smith, Kerry County 4-H agent for Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Program, said the event was an act of kindness that promoted “not only the youth of Kerr County but what we can do to give back to Kerr County.”
The event was a combination of One Day 4-H and the Mossy Oak National Day of Conservation.
“While we’ll begin our efforts in Kerr County, my hope is to expand to other parts of the Hill Country in 2020,” Fairchild said in the press release.
