 The Walmart Community Grant Program presented a check for $1,000 to members of the Meals on Wheels program at Dieter Center on Friday, July 29, in the Meals on Wheels kitchen. Kitchen staff, delivery drivers and program managers were on hand to accept the check from representatives of Walmart.

“We are thrilled that the team at Walmart selected Dietert Center as a recipient of support from the Walmart Community Grant Program,” said Brenda Thompson, executive director at Dietert. “These funds help us continue to provide nutritious meals for Kerr County homebound seniors through our Dietert Center Meals on Wheels program.”

