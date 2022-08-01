Members of the kitchen staff and delivery drivers for the Meals on Wheels program at the Dietert Center receive a check for $1,000 from Walmart Community Grant Program. In the front, from left, are Bethanie Miller, Steve Walker, Walmart Front End Coach Robin Anderson, Paige Williams Sumner, Walmart Vision Center Manager Joni Brasheer, Pat and Bill Hoiltzapple, Nita Brown and Brenda Thompson. In the back row are Roy and Patty Smith, Ed Galley and Ranch Radio’s Justin McClure. (Courtesy photo)
When Walmart representatives Robin Anderson, left, and Joni Brasheer, far right, delivered a community grant check to the Dietert Center in support of Meals on Wheels, they found one of their own dedicated employees, Beck Wofford, center, who volunteers his time in the Dietert Kitchen before work at Walmart. Beck will be a senior at Tivy High School this fall.
Courtesy
The Walmart Community Grant Program presented a check for $1,000 to members of the Meals on Wheels program at Dieter Center on Friday, July 29, in the Meals on Wheels kitchen. Kitchen staff, delivery drivers and program managers were on hand to accept the check from representatives of Walmart.
“We are thrilled that the team at Walmart selected Dietert Center as a recipient of support from the Walmart Community Grant Program,” said Brenda Thompson, executive director at Dietert. “These funds help us continue to provide nutritious meals for Kerr County homebound seniors through our Dietert Center Meals on Wheels program.”
