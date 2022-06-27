Two people were killed in a plane crash near the city/county airport on Saturday, according to the Kerrville Police Department.
According to the FAA, a single-engine Mooney M20P crashed after departing from Louis Schreiner Field about 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Two people were on board. The agency and KPD didn't identify them.
