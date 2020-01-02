UPDATE: Further information has indicated that the crash happened earlier -- around 12:45 a.m. Thursday.
UPDATE: No one was seriously injured, and the wreck happened about 1:30 a.m. It's taking a while to clear the scene due at least in part to the amount of cargo: 43,000 pounds of carrots that had to be hauled away in three, 30-yard dumpsters.
Carrots are strewn across the road in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at Sidney Baker Street as crews attempt to remove an overturned truck that was carrying the vegetables.
Eastbound traffic is being diverted off the freeway at Sidney Baker Street and back onto the interstate on the on ramp near the intersection.
More information will be released when available.
(0) comments
