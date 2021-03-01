Only a few dozen Central Texas Electric Co-op customers were without electricity in the areas of Harper and Mountain Home as of Monday evening.
As of Friday, more than 1,500 people were without power in those areas, according to the CTEC outage map. Some people had been without electricity — and the water from pumps powered by it — for more than two weeks. But CTEC restored more than 1,200 connections on Sunday in its service area, which includes 11 counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.