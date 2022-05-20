Kerr County Attorney Heather Stebbins is recognized for successfully completing the demanding, 14-month-long program hosted by the Texas Association of Counties. Called “Leadership 254,” the initiative trained a select group of 24 county officials from rural and urban areas across the state.
Stebbins obtained a scholarship from TAC to attend the program, which involved 79 hours of classroom and experiential training exercises and is intended to advance the leadership skills of county officials.
