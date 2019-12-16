Kerrville police are accepting applications for their Citizen Police Academy, a program intended to show people what it’s like to be a law enforcement officer.
The series of classes, which aren’t graded, will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, from Jan. 16, 2020, to March 26, 2020, according to a news release from the Kerrville Police Department.
Classes will include topics such as evidence gathering, building searches, field arrests and the special operations unit.
Attendees also will have opportunities to meet the chief of police, conduct mock traffic stops and take a ride-along with a police officer.
The class size is limited to 24 people and applicants will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, the release states.
The approval process involves a criminal background check.
For more information, call Sgt. Jonathan Lamb at 830-258-1371.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.