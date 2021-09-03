For third time in just over a week, PRMC breaks record for admissions with 42 on Friday, Sept 3

For the third time in just over a week, Peterson Regional Medical Center has broken another record for the number of admissions to the hospital with COVID-19, reporting 42 on Friday, Sept. 3. Of those 42 admissions, three had received the vaccine.

 

 Courtesy

In Kerr County news, 18 new positives have been reported, with only one who was vaccinated.There have been no new deaths, leaving the total at 105.

