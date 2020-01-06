UPDATE: Although the online records state the investigation is ongoing, a TEA official confirmed this afternoon that the investigation is complete. The official said the records will be updated.
A 37-year-old former teacher convicted of sexually abusing students at Center Point ISD had his teaching certification revoked today.
The Texas Education Agency, which licenses teachers in the state, began investigating Russell Lynn Berry in November after he was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
The investigation was ongoing as of today, according to TEA records.
Berry, who last worked for Center Point ISD in the 2018-19 school year, pleaded guilty in September to 10 counts of possessing child porn and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child, the latter of which is punishable by as much as life in prison and a $10,000 fine under state law. The next month, he was sentenced to concurrent prison sentences totaling 25 years.
Berry will be eligible for consideration for parole on Nov. 7, 2043, according to Texas Department of Corrections records. He resides at the Garza West prison, 4250 Highway 202, Beeville.
According to the indictment attached to the guilty plea, Berry committed two or more acts of sexual abuse against two children younger than 14 during a period that was 30 or more days in duration, from Sept. 1, 2018, to Nov. 1, 2018. The school district placed Berry on administrative leave on Nov. 1, 2018, after “an inquiry from a parent that school administrators recognized as suspicious behavior,” according to a letter the district sent to parents that month.
