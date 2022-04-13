A 22-year-old Kerrville man has been indicted on suspicion of engaging in sexual activity with a girl younger than 17.
The grand jury indictment filed March 29 accuses Cruzito Dionico Aleman of touching the girl in her private area on or about Feb. 20. His charge, sexual assault of a child, is punishable by as much as 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine under state law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.