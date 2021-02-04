A 29-year-old Midland ex-con was sentenced to six months in state jail after violating probation on a cocaine-possession charge, although he has a pending DWI and marijuana charges in misdemeanor court.
Jacob Andrew Orwig, previously sentenced to prison for assaulting a Kerrville Police Department officer, had been given a chance in 2019 to avoid further felony convictions following his guilty plea to the charge of possessing less than 1 gram of cocaine. He was allowed the chance to serve five years deferred-adjudication probation on a charge of possessing less than 1 gram of cocaine.
A bill, HB 1359, has been filed by a legislator from Fredericksburg that would allow Texans to vote on whether the state should secede from the U.S.
According to the bill, the vote would be a non-binding referendum, and a ballot would be printed containing this language: "Should the legislature of the State of Texas submit a plan for leaving the United States of America and establishing an independent republic?"
