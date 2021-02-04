A 29-year-old Midland ex-con was sentenced to six months in state jail after violating probation on a cocaine-possession charge, although he has a pending DWI and marijuana charges in misdemeanor court.

Jacob Andrew Orwig, previously sentenced to prison for assaulting a Kerrville Police Department officer, had been given a chance in 2019 to avoid further felony convictions following his guilty plea to the charge of possessing less than 1 gram of cocaine. He was allowed the chance to serve five years deferred-adjudication probation on a charge of possessing less than 1 gram of cocaine. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.