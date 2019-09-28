The Kerrville Chapter of the Native Plant Society’s Oct. 8 meeting will feature Arlon Motsch, avid photographer of the natural world, presenting “From Lawn to Studio,” about his experience turning a barren Bermuda grass lawn into a native plant studio for insect photography.
Socializing will be from 1 to 1:30 p.m., with the program starting at 1:30 p.m. at the Riverside Nature Center.
Motsch, a retired geophysicist, is an avid amateur photographer. He is especially interested in photographing wildlife and nature. He enjoys the outdoors and takes his camera equipment hiking, camping and road tripping.
He said he has been known to leave water behind on hikes in order to carry more camera gear, make u-turns on interstates to take a picture, drive miles down a dirt road for a photograph, and to lie in mud, ants and briars to take photos.
“Confronted with a monotonous, barren yard of Bermuda grass, and wanting to be able to photograph wildlife — mostly insects — at ease at his home, Motsch began his adventure of turning his lawn into a native plant ‘studio.’ He learned many lessons along the way, both in development of the ‘yard studio’ and in his photography skills,” a spokesman for the local chapter of the Native Plant Society said in a press release. “We are delighted to have Arlon share many of these lessons with us at this presentation.”
The program is free and open to the public.
The purpose of the Native Plant Society of Texas is to promote conservation, research and utilization of native plants and plant habitats in Texas through education, outreach and example.
For more information about the Kerrville Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas, visit npsot.org/kerrville.
