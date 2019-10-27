In addition to voting yay or nay on a handful of state constitutional amendments, citizens in Fredericksburg will decide on something much closer to home: whether the water coming out of their spigots will contain fluoride.
“The City of Fredericksburg, including its departments, agents and contractors shall not fluoridate the public water supply or accept any fluoridated water for use in the City of Fredericksburg public water system …” states a portion of the ballot measure up for vote in the city.
The ballot measure also lists other substances to be banned from the public water system: hydrofluorosilicic acid, hexafluorosilicic acid, sodium silicofluoride or any other fluoride derivative.
The measure does not ban water that contains naturally occurring fluoride.
“A vote of YES will be to stop adding fluoride,” the measure states.
Central Texas cities that have banned the addition of fluoride to public water systems include San Marcos and Buda. The measure was added to Fredericksburg ballots after a citizen-led petition drive that started last fall.
To view a sample of the ballot with the fluoride measure, visit https://bit.ly/2Ne7yxX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.