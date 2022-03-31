A 41-year-old Uvalde man was sentenced to seven years in prison for possessing methamphetamine.
Anthony John Murray appeared before 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr. on March 4 and pleaded guilty to possessing 4-200 grams of the drug, pursuant to a plea deal between defense attorney Miguel Serrano and the office of 198th District Attorney Stephen Harpold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.