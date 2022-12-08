 For the first time in two years, the Hill Country Retired Teachers Association is giving books to area kindergarten and pre-K students in person, after COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Four members of the association were at the Early Childhood Center on Wednesday to oversee the gifting of books to each child in the center to take home with them.

“When I was a teacher, I saw that many children did not have books to read at home, and I wanted to do something about that,” said Helen Johnson, coordinator of the book giveaway for the association. “With the help of community partners, we purchased more than 800 books this year and will give nearly 700 away.”

