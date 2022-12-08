It looks to be a tough choice but Rogelio Martinez does make it. He along with other students at the Early Childhood Development Center were provided books from the Hill country Retired Teachers Association.
Childeren at the Early Childhood Development Center were treated to pick out a free book provided by the Hill Country Retired Teachers association.
Tom Holden
Early Childhood Development Center students Renesemei Garcia and Danielle Sotoelo pick out a book provided by the Hill Country Retired Teachers Association.
Helen Johnson reads to students at the Early Childhood Center during the book giveaway by the Hill Country Retired Teachers Association.
For the first time in two years, the Hill Country Retired Teachers Association is giving books to area kindergarten and pre-K students in person, after COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Four members of the association were at the Early Childhood Center on Wednesday to oversee the gifting of books to each child in the center to take home with them.
“When I was a teacher, I saw that many children did not have books to read at home, and I wanted to do something about that,” said Helen Johnson, coordinator of the book giveaway for the association. “With the help of community partners, we purchased more than 800 books this year and will give nearly 700 away.”
