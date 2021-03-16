The Kerrville Kiwanis Club partnered with Jimmy John’s Sandwiches to give sandwiches to local firefighters.
“The purpose of this project was simply to thank our hero firefighters and first responders for the sacrifices they make for us every day,” said Kiwanis Secretary Jodie Tilmon in a press release. “We thought delivering delicious hero sandwiches to them at lunchtime was a fun and effective way to honor our real heroes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.