There’s a new scam in town, according to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.
This one targets people by email or text message by offering them money to review local retail stores. The messages direct residents to a website that seems legitimate, but in reality, it’s a ruse designed to get people to buy gift cards and transmit the numbers — and funds — to the fraudsters.
Residents who are fooled by the website receive checks from the “survey company,” which directs them to deposit the checks and immediately buy gift cards from stores such as CVS, Walgreens, Best Buy and Walmart. Victims are then directed to review the employees with whom they interacted, after which they're supposed to send the gift card numbers to the company along with their reviews. The victims are told that the money leftover from the check is their “reward” for doing the reviews.
But inevitably, the checks bounce.
“After the deposited check gets kicked back and the funds rejected, the victim will be out all the money that was spent and deposited,” states social media post from Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer.
Hieholzer advised residents to avoid participating in any money-making endeavor offered to them that involves buying gift cards or wiring money.
Sometimes, scammers also will pose as law enforcement agencies and threaten residents into immediately paying a fine or fee.
“If someone is asking for money or offering money and you don’t know them, it will probably be a scam,” Hierholzer’s post states. “At no time will any enforcement agency ever request gift cards or wire transfers for ANYTHING. Use good judgement if you ever receive any type of offer, product, or service.”
