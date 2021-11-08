A group of men from Saint Peter's Episcopal Church, members of the Brotherhood of Saint Andrew, gathered at the Doyle Community Center’s pavilion on Sunday to cook and give out hamburgers as a part of their service to the community.

Headed by Ross Rommel, the group of between six and eight volunteers run the Hamburgers for the Hungry event on the first and third Sunday of each month, handing out burgers with all the fixin’s to nearly 150 people.

