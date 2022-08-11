The Big Sky fire north of Fredericksburg affected 1,459 acres and was 95% contained as of Wednesday morning, according to the Texas Forest Service.
The fire started about noon Aug. 2 on private land, about 9 miles north of Fredericksburg, due to a “mechanical malfunction on a piece of equipment,” according to a Forest Service factsheet on the fire.
