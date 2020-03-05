Voters have whittled down the sheriff’s candidates from six to three, and there will be another culling in a few weeks.
On the Republican side, it’s down to Eli Garcia and Larry Leitha, who each won about 27% of the vote — according to unofficial numbers — which has triggered a runoff in May. Garcia garnered 45 more votes than Leitha.
The winner is expected to face presumed Libertarian candidate Warren Funk in the November general election. Funk is expected to be nominated by his party this month. He’s appeared at candidate forums to make the case for his candidacy. Coverage of previous forums can be read at www.DailyTimes.com/election.
Garcia and Leitha, both Republicans and career law enforcement officers, are set to be on a runoff ballot in early voting from May 18-22, and a final election day set for May 26.
Garcia is a sergeant at the sheriff’s office, owns a photography business, and is retired from H-E-B. Leitha is a retired investigator with the Texas Department of Public Safety, works as a regional manager for Trentco Management LLC and as a reserve deputy for LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office.
People who voted in the Democratic primary will not be eligible to vote in the Republican runoff, according to the county elections office.
As election results came in Tuesday night and the prospect of a runoff became certain, Garcia and Leitha expressed optimism about the next few weeks. Their former opponents in the initial round of the Republican Primary were Mitch Lambdin, Carol Twiss and Tommy Hill.
