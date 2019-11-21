Haggard faces, bloodshot eyes and hoarse voices were in evidence among some of the Kerrville police officers who mingled with residents early Wednesday morning — a testament to their sustained efforts during the overnight, 15-hour standoff that ended the day before with a barricaded man reportedly killing himself — but they still came through with smiles and good cheer at the inaugural Coffee With A Cop event at a Kerrville McDonald’s.
The gravity of the preceding days’ events, which also left one woman dead — apparently shot by the suspect before he fled and hid in the Rio 10 Theater — hung in the air and appeared to lend weight to each residents’ statement of gratitude.
“I believe that, No. 1, we should support our law enforcement,” said Louada Raschke as uniformed Kerrville Police Department officers stood or sat — or crouched for the toddlers — chatting with civilians, many of whom nursed the free cups of coffee provided by the restaurant.
“They are a blessing and a gift to any community,” Raschke continued. “They deserve our support and our prayers. They have tough jobs and they put their lives on the line for you, and so the least we can do is support them, pray for them.”
Raschke runs a Christian ministry near the restaurant and has a radio and TV show.
Raschke and two other women at the event said they moved to Kerrville specifically to raise families here.
“In spite of what happened yesterday, it’s really a safe community,” Raschke said. “People are kindhearted, they will help you, (there are) good schools, so I think people come back — especially if they’ve been in some of the bigger cities ... it’s kind of like a beacon; it will draw you back.”
The event was organized by married couple Kevin and Lis Mazzu, who, as of this year, own and operate the McDonald’s restaurants in Kerrville as well as restaurants in Junction and Fredericksburg — which amount to five establishments with more than 200 employees. They previously operated restaurants in small California towns, where they sponsored similar Coffee With A Cop events. Kevin Mazzu said the plan is to have the events in Kerrville on a quarterly basis, with the next ones being in January, May and October 2020. He may hold some events in Fredericksburg as well and reach out to other law enforcement agencies.
A few feet away, an officer squatted, smiled and spoke to a toddler, whose mother then snapped some photos of the two. Male and female officers came and went, stood talking with residents or sat in booths and chatted. Handshakes and words of thanks abounded. The local radio station had gear set up along one wall, interviewing people and broadcasting the event.
Kevin Mazzu said Coffee With A Cop gives police chiefs a great opportunity to introduce new officers to the community while stressing the importance of having relaxed conversations with the residents they serve.
“(Police officers) are all members of this community,” said Knight at the event.
Knight and other local law enforcement officials often stress the importance of fostering positive relationships with residents, who provide a vital role in keeping the peace as the eyes and ears of law enforcement agencies.
“We want there to be a free flow of information,” Knight said.
“These guys get it,” Kevin Mazzu said of the Kerrville Police Department. “Sgt. (Jonathan Lamb) — that’s a lot of what he does. And when I talked to the chief of police, David Knight, and he told me explicitly that this is a primary focus of his — to have a relationship with people in the community … and that impressed me enough to know this is the group I want to partner with to start the whole program off.”
Knight expressed satisfaction with how the inaugural Coffee With A Cop was turning out. According to one resident, this was the first such event he could recall in his 25 years of living in Kerrville. The department is known for other forms of outreach, however, such as National Night Out, visits to schools and nursing homes, participation in special community events, and the semi-annual Citizens Police Academy, to name a few.
The Mazzus, who’ve been honored in California by various organizations and elected officials for their business acumen and involvement in other communities, provided more than 150 McDonald’s Egg McMuffins for the recent Pumpkin Run at the Kerrville Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center. Kevin Mazzu said they have a special relationship with the center, due to the late Ray Kroc’s role in putting McDonald’s on a path to become one of the leading quick-service brands. Mazzu plans on spearheading more community initiatives.
“I am so blessed to see that the owners would sponsor this event to encourage and to support our officers and to bring our community together to do that,” Raschke said. “We need to do more of that. The police officers need to know they’re not alone.”
