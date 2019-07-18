The public is invited to publicly honor the sacrifice of Army Cpl. Billy Joe Butler, who died in a North Korean POW camp in 1951, and whose remains will receive a law enforcement escort from San Antonio to Kerrville next week.
Butler’s visitation will be at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 25. The service will be Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home’s main chapel. A funeral procession will follow to Nichols Cemetery, 2900 Junction Highway.
Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly has asked the public to honor this fallen Kerr County soldier by attending the service and lining Junction Highway between the funeral home and the cemetery.
North Korea turned over 55 boxes of American servicemember remains on July 27, 2018, after a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un. The remains were shipped to Hawaii in August 2018 where they were analyzed for identification. Butler’s remains were identified in August 2018.
The sheriff’s office will escort Butler’s remains from San Antonio to Kerrville on Wednesday, July 24.
“The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office is honored to be part of Corporal butler’s funeral service,” states a press release from the sheriff’s office.
For those who want to observe the July 24 arrival, more information about the route and times will be provided when available. It’s estimated that the remains are to arrive in San Antonio about 11 a.m. July 24 and arrive in Kerrville about 12:30 p.m.
The mayor of Kerrville will give a proclamation to Butler’s family on Tuesday, July 23.
