A $10 million, 60-unit apartment complex for low-income seniors is planned just outside Kerrville, and the county has expressed support for the project.
Kerr County Com-missioners voted unanimously on Monday in favor of a resolution of support for the proposed Residence at Ridgehill Development at 160-170 Lehmann Drive. The resolution is required before the developer, Overland Property Group, can receive federal assistance to help keep rents low through the 2020 low income housing tax, or LIHTC, credit program.
The rents will be between $450 and $1,100 monthly, according to Matt Gillam, one of the partners of Overland Property Group who appeared at Monday’s commissioners court meeting at the Kerr County Courthouse.
Overland Property Group requested $600,000 from the under the LIHTC program, according to information from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs. The project appears on a TDHCA pre-application log, but the funds haven’t yet been awarded. The developer also needs a resolution of support from the city of Kerrville. The developer’s deadline to submit the application to the state is Feb. 28, Gillam said. The program funding is awarded on a competitive basis, he stressed.
“If you don’t get it, yes, Canyon Lake or Fredericksburg will get it,” Gillam said.
Current plans for Ridgehill call for 12 housing units to be rented out at market rates, and for 48, income-qualified units set aside for households making less than 60 percent of the area median income. The TDHCA’s 2019 area median income for Kerr County was $57,700, according to the Kerrville 2050 Housing Study and Strategic Plan. The 2019 estimated median income for Kerrville was $46,215, according to that document.
“The LIHTC program has a positive track record in Kerrville,” states the plan.
According to information submitted along with the commissioner’s Monday agenda, the apartments will be two stories, but during the meeting, Gillam told commissioners the plan is for three stories. The plan also calls for a fitness center, dining and great room, and a clubhouse with a movie theater. Only people ages 62 and older will be able to live there, he said.
