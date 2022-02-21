Heather Engstrom, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, addresses the Kerrville Independent School District board of trustees on Monday about results from the Texas Annual Academic Performance Report. On balance, the report was favorable, Engstrom said, but there are a few areas of concern that should be addressed.
The Texas Academic Performance Report, an annual assessment by the Texas Education Association, was presented to the Kerrville Independent School District by Heather Engstrom, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.The report shows improvements in some areas and some causes for concern, she said.
Most of the subjects reviewed fell into the “Meets Performance level” and “Masters Performance level,” including math, reading, writing, science and social studies, with only sixth to eighth grades falling below the level of “Meets Performance” in math, according to Engstrom.
