Bonzai is first recipient of ‘Fly the Flag’ certificate

Members of Elks Lodge No. 2081 present a Fly the Flag Recognition Certificate of Honor to the Kerrville Bonzai Japanese restaurant. Shown in front of the giant U.S. flag at Bonzai Japanese restaurant are, from left, Ron Blevin, Elks Lodge Americanism Committee; Earvin Monje, Bonzai general manager; Josh Woodson, Bonzai co-manager; and Brian Ward, Elks Lodge president.

 Courtesy

The Kerrville Elks Lodge No. 2081 presents its first Fly the Flag Recognition Certificate of Honor to the Kerrville Bonzai Japanese restaurant for daily displaying and flying the United States flag.

The certificate was presented Aug. 12 to the restaurant’s general manager, Earvin Monje, and co-manager, Josh Woodson.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.