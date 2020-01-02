Members of the Kerrville Sons of the American Legion provided a special hunt for veterans at wildlife ranches in London, Texas, recently.
Veterans were treated to hunting at the ranches of John Falk, of Doozer Ranch, and Terry McBride, of McBride Ranch, in November. Along with Falk and McBride, Kerrville Sons of the American Legion members Rick Trzcinski and Blair Sanders have been providing combat-disabled veterans the opportunities to hunt deer, turkey and hogs — all expenses paid — since 2011. Many others in the community have helped make the events possible, according to a press release from the Kerrville Sons of the American Legion.
"All the veterans who came this year were deployed too many times, had endured trauma, and appreciated being all together for the weekend," said Trzcinski in the news release. "It was expressed by them that it was the best weekend they have had in a long time. We had one Air Force veteran, and three Army vets who all shot a deer. Fun was had by all, but it wouldn’t have been possible without the help of many. Special thank you to the Kerrville Sons of the American Legion, Ex-Tech Plastics, Grape and Grain, Rhodes Taxidermy and the awesome steaks from Ingram Grocery. Thank you all so much. We also need to thank the wonderful women of London who baked a truck load of goods to consume over the weekend. The treats were awesome and very much appreciated. This hunt was successful because of all of your support of our Veterans."
