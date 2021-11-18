$5M goal reached for heritage center to begin renovations

The Heart of the Hills Texas Heritage Center, 529 Water St., will soon be open to the public, according to a release from the center. It will offer interactive displays and tell the story of Kerrville and the Hill Country. In the historic 1908 home of A.C. and Myrta Shreiner, the building sits near the bank of the Guadalupe River, adjacent to the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library.
The Heart of the Hills Texas Heritage Center is one step closer to completion with the announcement by the center’s board of directors that they have achieved their initial fundraising goal of $5 million and will now enter the construction phase of development.
