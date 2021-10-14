Kerr County may have four Whataburgers in the near future, as two new restaurants are planned: one close to the Interstate on Sidney Baker Street and another off Texas 27, east of the university.
The Whataburger planned for 2141 Sidney Baker St. will be on the current site of Margarita's City, a restaurant. On Tuesday, an employee of Margarita's City said the restaurant will be moving, but she didn’t know where; the manager wasn’t immediately available. This is a developing story and more information will be released.
