Attainable Housing Forum panelists at the 2022 Hill Country Economic Summit on March 3, 2022, held at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, include, from left to right, Justin MacDonald, president of MacDonald Companies; Joe Piszczor, COO of Peterson Health; Brian Bowers, president of Happy State Bank's Kerrville branch; Bruce Stracke, owner of Brinkman Commercial Properties; and E.A. Hoppe, Kerrville city manager.
Local movers and shakers attended a Thursday economic summit at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, where the topic of affordable housing was the focus.
Kerrville City Manager E.A. Hoppe spoke of the challenge of fulfilling the needs of existing and future workers and the companies who want to retain or hire them. Hoppe noted the state hospital wants to add 250 jobs; and James Avery Craftsman, All Plastics, Peterson Health and other companies are planning to expand operations. He and other officials at the summit seemed to agree there’s virtually nowhere for existing — much less new — workers to live affordably. Hoppe said 66% of Kerrville workers don’t live in the city.
