A 35-year-old Ingram woman was jailed this week on accusations she embezzled funds while in charge of a candy fundraiser for Ingram Little League earlier this year.
Lyndsie Hope Smith was arrested Monday following her indictment on a felony theft charge punishable by as much as two years in state jail and a $10,000 fine.
According to the Kerr County Sheriff's Office, Smith failed to account for more than $3,600 in proceeds while she was in charge of the fundraiser. The offense date is listed as April 22, 2019, according to jail records.
"Smith also failed to produce the candy that she took possession of during that sale," states a press release from the sheriff. "Smith later confessed that she used the money and could not pay it back."
Smith was released from the county jail Monday after posting a $15,000 bond.
Smith was sentenced to 18 months of probation in March 2015 and fined $500 after pleading guilty to stealing between $50 and $500 of merchandise from Walmart on Jan. 8, 2015. The sentence was extended six months the following year after Smith was accused of violating probation. The misdemeanor charge was dismissed in 2016 following Smith's completion of probation, as per the plea agreement.
The probation terms included the requirement to complete an anti-theft class conducted by the Hill Country Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, Inc. Smith received a certification of completion of that class on Oct. 14, 2016, according to court records.
Smith has been arrested six times since 2008. Of the arrests, three were related to traffic charges, one to the 2015 shoplifting charge and one to accusations of violating probation and failing to pay traffic fines.
