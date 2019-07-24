A cool morning should give way to sunshine and warm temperatures during the afternoon hours today.
Mostly sunny skies and low humidity values continue across the area throughout the day. High temperatures climb into the lower 90s. Winds become east at 5 to 10 mph during the afternoon.
Clear skies are expected across the Hill Country tonight. By daybreak Friday, temperatures should end up in the upper 50s to lower 60s for the last time before humidity levels increase over the weekend. Calm winds are anticipated overnight.
Abundant sunshine returns Friday with daytime highs climbing into the lower and middle 90s. Humidity values remain low for one more day. Winds become southeast at 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon.
It should be much warmer Friday night as familiar low clouds return after midnight. Low temperatures range from 65 to 70 degrees.
Humidity levels rapidly increase Saturday and Sunday with a few showers and storms possible this weekend, especially on Sunday.
Next week looks very hot and humid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.