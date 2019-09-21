The Ingram Garden Club is back from its summer break, and the organization’s first meeting of the year was Sept. 9 at the Upper Guadalupe River Authority for an in-depth walk-through of the water conservation area gardens on the premises.
Becky Etzler, from the Riverside Nature Center, served as tour
guide.
“The gardens were truly a delight to see,” a spokeswoman for the club said in a news release. “We enjoyed hearing how the UGRA is doing their part with water conservation, along with how easy it is for each of us to do our part.”
After the walk and tour, the club members had a box lunch in one of the UGRA’s meeting rooms.
The business meeting followed lunch, and included discussion about upcoming events.
Hostesses for the meeting
were Christa Mogenis, Vivian Strebeck, Alene Kirklen and Julie Mogenis.
The Ingram Garden Club’s next meeting will be Oct. 11 at the Ingram Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Anyone interested in attending should call 830-422-0252 for more information.
